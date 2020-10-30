HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.42. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 852,627 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

