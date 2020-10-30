Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

