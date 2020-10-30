HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

