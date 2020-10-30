Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 41,483 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $418,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HCCO opened at $9.35 on Friday. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $12.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Merger stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.35% of Healthcare Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

