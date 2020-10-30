Head to Head Survey: Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and Alleghany (OTCMKTS:Y)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alleghany shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Alleghany’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.08 -$28.60 million N/A N/A Alleghany $9.04 billion 0.88 $857.80 million $23.77 23.32

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A Alleghany -0.76% 1.32% 0.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Alleghany, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alleghany has a consensus price target of $817.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.46%. Given Alleghany’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

Alleghany beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also offers various services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also explores for and produces oil; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 95 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

