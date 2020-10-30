Head-To-Head Review: Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) and Endeavour Silver (OTCMKTS:EXK)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 4.01 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -9.55

Paradigm Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavour Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 6 2 0 2.25

Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $4.76, suggesting a potential upside of 51.06%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver -41.66% -28.03% -21.28%

Volatility and Risk

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

