Head-To-Head Comparison: TCF Financial (TCF) & Its Rivals

TCF Financial (NASDAQ: TCF) is one of 167 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TCF Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TCF Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TCF Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TCF Financial Competitors 2746 7747 6253 330 2.24

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 18.29%. Given TCF Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TCF Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 8.67% 8.38% 0.97% TCF Financial Competitors 14.96% 8.23% 0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCF Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $2.05 billion $295.47 million 6.71 TCF Financial Competitors $7.47 billion $1.56 billion 8.77

TCF Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TCF Financial. TCF Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.