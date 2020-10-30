Head to Head Comparison: Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Tilly’s (OTCMKTS:TLYS)

Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tailored Brands and Tilly’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A Tilly’s $619.30 million 0.30 $22.62 million $0.78 8.05

Tilly’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tailored Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tailored Brands and Tilly’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilly’s 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tilly’s has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 29.38%. Given Tilly’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Tailored Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Tilly’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Tilly’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45% Tilly’s 0.10% 0.64% 0.19%

Summary

Tilly’s beats Tailored Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 229 stores in 33 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. Tilly's, Inc.was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.