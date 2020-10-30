Head-To-Head Analysis: InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) & EKIMAS (NYSE:ASNB)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) and EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

InfuSystem has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EKIMAS has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InfuSystem and EKIMAS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A EKIMAS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and EKIMAS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $81.11 million 3.31 $1.36 million N/A N/A EKIMAS $3.35 million 0.13 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than EKIMAS.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and EKIMAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 6.24% 24.54% 7.00% EKIMAS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of EKIMAS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InfuSystem beats EKIMAS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

EKIMAS Company Profile

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names. The company also manufactures specialty hydrophilic polyurethanes. It sells its products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation and changed its name to EKIMAS Corporation in March 2020. EKIMAS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

