HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick Sells 850 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

P. Martin Paslick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, August 11th, P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19.

On Thursday, August 6th, P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.