HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,331 shares of company stock worth $2,183,838. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

