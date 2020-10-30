Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.11.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $83.87 on Monday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

