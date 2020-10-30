Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $3.85. Harbor Custom Development shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

