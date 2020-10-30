Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

HAE opened at $104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

