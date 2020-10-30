Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.19. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 149,037 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 517.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

