Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.09. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 419 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.99 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.