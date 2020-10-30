Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.09. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 419 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.99 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

