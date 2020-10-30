Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Position Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $135.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

