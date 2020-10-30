GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) vs. Calloway’s Nursery (NASDAQ:CLWY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and GrowGeneration’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway’s Nursery $58.75 million 1.05 $3.00 million N/A N/A GrowGeneration $79.00 million 10.37 $1.88 million $0.10 171.80

Calloway’s Nursery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrowGeneration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Calloway’s Nursery and GrowGeneration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A GrowGeneration 0 0 7 0 3.00

GrowGeneration has a consensus price target of $16.14, indicating a potential downside of 6.04%. Given GrowGeneration’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than Calloway’s Nursery.

Volatility & Risk

Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowGeneration has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway’s Nursery 5.52% -5.92% -2.62% GrowGeneration 0.86% 4.44% 3.27%

Summary

GrowGeneration beats Calloway’s Nursery on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 27, 2020, it operated a chain of 27 retail and commercial hydroponic/gardening centers, including 5 locations in Colorado, 4 locations in California, 4 locations in Michigan, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 1 location in Oregon, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 location in Rhode Island, 3 locations in Maine, 1 location in Florida, 1 distribution center in California, and an online e-commerce store. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

