Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLSI) Quiet Period Will End on November 4th

Greenwich LifeSciences’ (NASDAQ:GLSI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Greenwich LifeSciences had issued 1,260,870 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $7,250,003 based on an initial share price of $5.75. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GLSI opened at $3.67 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

