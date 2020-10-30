Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Patrick J. Mchale Sells 5,030 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

