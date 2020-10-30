Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 15,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,994.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

