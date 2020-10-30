Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, David Golub bought 4,100 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,227.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Monday, October 19th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $66,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

On Monday, October 5th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, David Golub purchased 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00.

On Monday, September 28th, David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.

GBDC stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

