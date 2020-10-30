Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00.
David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 26th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00.
- On Friday, October 23rd, David Golub bought 4,100 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,227.00.
- On Wednesday, October 21st, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.
- On Monday, October 19th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $66,800.00.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.
- On Monday, October 5th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00.
- On Friday, October 2nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00.
- On Wednesday, September 30th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.
- On Friday, September 25th, David Golub purchased 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00.
- On Monday, September 28th, David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.
GBDC stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.63.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
