Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Goldcliff Resource shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 77,625 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 16.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.39.

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project covering an area of approximately 4,586 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

