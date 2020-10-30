GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.87

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GoHealth stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.