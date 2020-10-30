GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.87

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOCO. William Blair began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Sunday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GoHealth stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

