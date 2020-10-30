Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 96,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of -243.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

