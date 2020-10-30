Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have C$43.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$39.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$43.95 on Tuesday. Genworth MI Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

