Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Price Target Raised to $43.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to $43.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Genworth MI Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genworth MI Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Shares of GMICF stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Genworth MI Canada has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.