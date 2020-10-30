General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

General Motors stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

