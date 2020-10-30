General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lowered by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,825,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 278,707 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

