General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

