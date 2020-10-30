Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Generac by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $216.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $220.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.