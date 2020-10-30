Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 9.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,104.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.86.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $216.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $220.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

