Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.22. Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 35,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Company Profile

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

