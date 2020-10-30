GAN Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 2nd (NYSE:GAN)

GAN’s (NYSE:GAN) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 2nd. GAN had issued 6,380,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $54,230,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. After the end of GAN’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE GAN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

