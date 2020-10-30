FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Issued By National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$344.58 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:FN opened at C$37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.51. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

