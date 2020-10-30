FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Get Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.11. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.53.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$159.63 million for the quarter.

About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.