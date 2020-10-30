FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 21.93%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMMF. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $238.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

