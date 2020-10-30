FY2020 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Lifted by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

NYSE:SLG opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

