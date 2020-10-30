FY2020 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $9.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DGX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

