FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Horizon National Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

First Horizon National stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

