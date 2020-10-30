FY2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Lifted by Analyst

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08).

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

DENN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $564.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denny’s by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 657,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 490,750 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Denny’s by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 679,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 360,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

