FY2020 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lowered by Analyst

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $12.94 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $48,680.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,342.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Musson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $224,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 216,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

