FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Raised by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AUB stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $92,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,455.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,353,654.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $914,820 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $5,721,000.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

