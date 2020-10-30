FY2020 Earnings Estimate for WesBanco Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

WSBC stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

