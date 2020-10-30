FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Franchise Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Franchise Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $512.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.00 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

FRG opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,462,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

