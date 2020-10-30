FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FBHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $90.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,971 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,266 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

