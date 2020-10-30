FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Issued By National Bank Financial

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. CGI’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 113.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after buying an additional 1,637,212 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at $53,781,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CGI by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,069,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,252,000 after acquiring an additional 566,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CGI by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CGI by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 311,344 shares during the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

