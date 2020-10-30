Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) PT Lowered to GBX 700

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSTA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 576.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 648.25.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). Analysts expect that Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. will post 6393.0001398 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fred Turner acquired 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £779.35 ($1,018.23). Also, insider Adam Councell acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 558 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of £19,809 ($25,880.59). Insiders purchased 9,518 shares of company stock worth $4,627,395 in the last 90 days.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

