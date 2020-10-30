FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRMO stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. FRMO has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

